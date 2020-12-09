No health transfer deal expected Thursday at First Ministers Meeting

Open this photo in gallery Canadian premiers posed for a group photograph during a meeting of the Council of the Federation, which comprises all 13 provincial and territorial leaders, in Mississauga, Ont., on Dec. 2, 2019. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not approve a new health care deal at Thursday’s First Ministers Meeting because Ottawa views the gathering as a starting point for talks on health transfers and intends to focus on the pandemic and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a federal source says.

Premiers say their top priority is for Ottawa to dramatically increase its contribution to Canada’s total health care costs. The provinces had specifically requested a First Ministers Meeting to discuss their call for Ottawa to increase its share of health spending from 22 per cent to 35 per cent, which would mean increasing the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) by tens of billions of dollars a year.

A senior federal government official told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday that this week’s videoconference is viewed as the start of talks about future health transfers, and specific amounts will not be announced at the end of the day. The agenda will focus on vaccines and immediate pandemic concerns in the morning, followed by an afternoon discussion on health transfers, the official said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to push the federal government to set a firm deadline to increase the Canada Health Transfer in time for next year’s federal budget, according to a senior Ontario government source.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the officials because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the subject.

Both levels of government are dealing with massive short-term deficits since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many workplaces and forced governments to step in with emergency support programs. They also need to rapidly finalize their vaccination plans after Health Canada on Wednesday approved Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Indigenous groups were not invited to participate this week, even though they have joined past First Ministers Meetings.

Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said in an interview it is not acceptable to exclude Indigenous leaders from any federal-provincial-territorial discussion where rights are involved.

“It’s still another example of the work we need to do,” he said. “Our voices need to be heard at decision-making tables.”

The national spokesperson for the Métis National Council, David Chartrand, said he is surprised that Indigenous leaders were not invited given the Prime Minister’s inclusive leadership approach.

Alex Wellstead, a spokesperson in the Prime Minister’s Office, said that while the Prime Minister will discuss health care transfers with Premiers on Thursday, the meeting will be primarily focused on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution plans, and that the government has been engaged with Indigenous leaders and organizations on these topics for many months.

“Any decisions on health care for Indigenous peoples in this country is made in consultation with Indigenous leaders and communities,” he said.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters on Wednesday the status quo can’t continue.

The pressure on every province when it comes to the delivery of health care is not sustainable in the current model, he said. “What we’re asking the federal government to do is come to the table and offer 35 per cent of the funding. ... It would be my hope they will see this as an opportunity to become more a partner with us when it comes to the funding of health care.”

While premiers have historically pushed back when Ottawa has suggested placing conditions on how health transfers are spent, Mr. McNeil said he is open to targeting specific areas such as waiting times and mental health.

“We just need them to increase the level of funding,” he said.

The premiers first outlined their request for Ottawa to cover 35 per cent of health care costs in September.

A Conference Board of Canada analysis produced for the premiers states that health care costs are increasing by 5.4 per cent a year. Nearly half of that increase is due to inflation, while 19 per cent is due to an aging population and 18 per cent is due to population growth.

The Conference Board says governments spent $188.6-billion on health care in 2019-20. Federal records show the CHT was worth $40.9-billion that year, which is 22 per cent of the total spent on health care.

The CHT currently increases in line with economic growth, with a minimum guaranteed annual increase of three per cent.

The Conference Board projects that the total cost of health care will reach $246-billion in 2025. This month’s federal economic update said the CHT will be $49.1-billion that year, meaning the federal percentage would decline to about 20 per cent.

If Ottawa agreed to cover 35 per cent of the cost, as the premiers request, that would mean a transfer of $86.1-billion in 2025, an increase of about $37-billion.

To bolster their argument, the premiers point to reports by Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Yves Giroux, who has said federal finances are sustainable over time, while provincial budgets are not.

The recent wave of new federal pandemic spending has significantly altered the PBO’s assessments. In September, Mr. Giroux told The Globe that if the short-term spending ends next year, federal finances will still be sustainable, but “barely.”

Scotiabank economist Rebekah Young says she agrees with the PBO’s assessment that federal finances are on a sustainable path. But she also noted that the Liberal government’s Throne Speech included potentially high-cost promises in areas such as child care and pharmacare that were not accounted for in the recent fall economic update.

Ms. Young said Ottawa and the provinces will need to discuss the potential for increased tax revenue if they are going to afford major permanent increases in government spending. As a result, she does not expect the health transfer discussion to be resolved this week.

“These are generally multi-year negotiations,” she said.

B.C. Premier John Horgan expects the meeting to focus on details of the vaccine rollout, as well as health funding, according to a B.C. government official who The Globe is not identifying because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.

The official said Mr. Horgan will also urge Mr. Trudeau to make recent temporary changes to the Employment Insurance program permanent.

On Parliament Hill on Wednesday, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu underscored that the federal government’s focus is on the COVID-19 crisis.

“I think the first priority for the Prime Minister will be talking to provinces and territories about how we get Canadians together more safely through the next several months,” Ms. Hajdu told reporters. “And obviously, I think there is a conversation to be had about the future of health care, but I will leave that in the hands of the Prime Minister and the premiers.”

With reports from Justine Hunter in Victoria and Laura Stone in Toronto

