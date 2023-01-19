New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh listens to a question during an availability on Parliament Hill, Jan. 19 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says if the Liberal government does not introduce and pass a pharmacare bill in the House of Commons this year, he will consider it a deal-breaker.

His party signed a confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals last March, in which the NDP agreed to support the minority government in key votes until 2025.

In exchange, the Liberals would advance some shared priorities, including passing pharmacare legislation by the end of this year.

“We want to see a national framework presented in Parliament, and passed in Parliament before the end of the year,” Singh said Thursday during the second day of his party’s caucus retreat in Ottawa.

“That’s something we fought for in the agreement, we negotiated, and we expect to be there.”

The agreement stipulates that a pharmacare bill must be tabled by the end of 2023 and that a “National Drug Agency” will be tasked to “develop a national formulary of essential medicines and bulk purchasing plan by the end of the agreement.”

“If they don’t follow through with what we forced them to agree to, then we have the power or option of withdrawing our support,” Singh said.

A spokesman for the office of the minister of health said the Liberal government remains committed to pharmacare and is engaging with provinces and territories on the creation of a national program.

“We are taking significant steps toward tabling a Canada Pharmacare Act in 2023,” Guillaume Bertrand said in an e-mail. However, he did not provide a more specific timeline.

Health care remains a top priority for the New Democrats as they head into the next sitting, which is set to begin on Jan. 30.

The parties have made several advances on their deal since it was signed almost a year ago.

Both parties also say they are on track to deliver on their dental-care commitment. The subsidy that was created in the fall provides coverage for children under 12 in lower-income households. This year it’s expected the coverage will be expanded to teens, seniors and those living with a disability.

The Liberals introduced other measures this fall that reflected NDP priorities, including a one-time rental supplement for low-income renters and a temporary doubling of the GST tax rebate.

If the New Democrats were to pull out of the deal, the minority government would need to court support from the NDP or other parties on a vote-by-vote basis.