 Skip to main content

Politics No prime minister has been found responsible of anything as grave as Trudeau while still in office

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

No prime minister has been found responsible of anything as grave as Trudeau while still in office

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Justin Trudeau used his power as Prime Minister “to circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit" public prosecutors and his own attorney-general. And he did it over and over and over again, concludes Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion. In modern times, no prime minister has been found responsible of anything this grave while still in office.

It gets even worse. The Ethics Commissioner reached his decision despite the government’s efforts to obstruct the inquiry by declining to release witnesses from their vows to respect cabinet confidentiality. The commissioner even appealed to Mr. Trudeau in person to grant him access, to no avail.

“If our Office is to remain truly independent and fulfill its purpose, I must have unfettered access to all information that could be relevant to the exercise of my mandate,” Mr. Dion protested in his report.

Story continues below advertisement

But even with the evidence at hand, he was able to find that Mr. Trudeau violated Section 9 of the Conflict of Interest Act in three instances, by using the power of his office to seek to influence another person, then-attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould, to benefit a third party, the engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

The question now is whether and how much voters care.

Mr. Dion’s report is incredibly damning. It details the relentless lobbying by senior officials at SNC-Lavalin to secure a deferred prosecution agreement from the Director of Public Prosecutions, so as to avoid a trial on corruption.

We didn’t know before that Scott Brison, who was then Treasury Board president, also had his arm twisted. But whether it was was Mr. Brison, Finance Minister Bill Morneau or Mr. Trudeau himself, the company’s executives got a sympathetic hearing. Almost everyone in the government wanted to prevent a criminal trial, which could damage SNC and cost jobs.

And hurt the Liberals’ re-election chances. “The governing party also considered the partisan political consequences of not being able to secure a remediation agreement for the company,” Mr. Dion concluded. “Any partisan political interest that was put to Ms. Wilson‑Raybould … was improper.” As if that needed to be spelled out.

Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau were shocked when the Director of Public Prosecutions decided last September to proceed with a criminal trial. And they grew increasingly frustrated when Ms. Wilson-Raybould wouldn’t overrule that decision.

We also learned that, even as the Prime Minister’s men and women urged Ms. Wilson-Raybould to seek the opinion of Beverley McLachlin, they were trying to persuade the former Supreme Court chief justice to step in as a mediator. It was a setup.

Story continues below advertisement

And we learned that Mr. Morneau, in his testimony, had a terrible time remembering what he said in meetings, or whether he read certain memos.

Mr. Trudeau remains defiant. While insisting that “I take responsibility" for the events described by Mr. Dion’s report, “I disagree with some of his conclusions,” he told reporters Wednesday. Nor would he apologize. “I can’t apologize for standing up for Canadian jobs.” Call it non-responsibility responsibility.

This is the second time this Prime Minister has been censured for violating the Conflict of Interest Act. But the all-expenses-paid family vacations on the private island of the Aga Khan, which earned the censure of the previous commissioner, Mary Dawson, is picayune compared with this offence.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Mr. Trudeau crossed so many red lines that the RCMP should investigate. But it’s up to voters to decide whether and how much Mr. Trudeau should be punished.

This Liberal government has things to be proud of: investing heavily in infrastructure, taking meaningful action to fight climate change, negotiating important trade agreements. But it has also wracked up serial deficits, infuriated some provincial governments over the carbon tax and arguably mishandled relations with several countries, especially China.

And now the Ethics Commissioner has found that the Prime Minister violated the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to interfere in a criminal prosecution − a serious offence for which he won’t apologize.

Story continues below advertisement

How should that weigh in the balance? Voters, who are sovereign, will decide.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter