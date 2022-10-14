Members of the Iranian community and their supporters rally in solidarity with protesters in Iran, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab, in Ottawa on Sept. 25.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says that while legislation is coming within weeks to get tough on the Iranian regime, there is no timeline for hiring people to enforce fresh sanctions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a week ago that Canada would ban thousands of Iranian officials from entering the country.

Ottawa has also pledged $76 million to enforce new sanctions against Iranian officials.

Mendicino said Thursday this would involve hiring 30 new people as either RCMP officers or public servants within weeks.

Mendicino is clarifying today that new legislation is on the way, but the actual hiring might take longer.

Sanctions experts say Canada is far behind its peers in having the capability to enforce existing sanctions.