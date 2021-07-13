 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Politics

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia becomes second province to sign on to Ottawa’s child care subsidy plan

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Nova Scotia has become the second province to sign a deal with Ottawa for regulated child care spaces that would lower the average cost of care to $10 per day over a five-year period.

The federal government’s recent budget included more than $27.2 billion on child care for the provinces, provided they agree to targets on affordability, quality of care and training of early childhood educators.

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government is joining British Columbia’s NDP in accepting Ottawa’s offer, and it has pledged to spend $605 million over the next five years on child care for children under the age of six.

Story continues below advertisement

A news release today from the federal government says Nova Scotia will achieve an average parent fee of $10 per day for all regulated child care spaces for children under six by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today during a virtual news conference that by the end of 2022, Nova Scotians will see a 50 per cent reduction in the average cost of child care in regulated centres for children under six.

Trudeau says the agreement will create 4,000 new, regulated early learning and child care spaces within two years and a total of 9,500 spaces by the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Ottawa says the deal with Nova Scotia will expand not-for-profit and public delivery of early learning and child care “with the goal of moving to a fully not-for-profit and publicly managed system.”

“I’m proud that our province is at the forefront of making this a reality for Nova Scotian families,” Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin told reporters at the news conference, adding he is expecting his first child in November.

Nova Scotia currently invests $132.6 million in early learning and child care annually, including $54 million for pre-primary and more than $75 million for the child care sector.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies