 Skip to main content

Politics Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives fend off challengers to hold three seats in byelections

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives fend off challengers to hold three seats in byelections

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tim Houston speaks to reporters after being elected the new leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party at the PC leadership convention in Halifax on Oct. 27, 2018.

Ted Pritchard/The Canadian Press

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have held onto three ridings in Nova Scotia where byelections were held Tuesday following the departure of three members of the legislature who are running in the federal election.

The byelections took place in the Cape Breton ridings of Northside-Westmount and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, and in the southwestern mainland riding of Argyle-Barrington.

Colton LeBlanc easily won in Argyle-Barrington and Brian Cormier won by a large margin in Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.

Story continues below advertisement

In Northside-Westmount, Conservative candidate Murray Ryan eventually prevailed in a tighter four-way race with New Democrat Ronald Crowther, Independent candidate Danny Laffin and Liberal Paul Ratchford.

Laffin ran as an Independent after he was dropped as a Conservative candidate on Aug. 14 with little explanation from Tory Leader Tim Houston.

The byelections were called after Chris d’Entremont, Eddie Orrell and Alfie MacLeod stepped down to run for the Conservatives federally.

The outcome of the byelections means the Liberals hold 27 of the legislature’s 51 seats, while the Tories have 17, the NDP five, and there are two Independent members.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter