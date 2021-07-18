 Skip to main content
Politics

Nova Scotia summer election enters second day, vote to be held Aug. 17

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Iain Rankin addresses supporters after winning the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal party at a virtual convention in Halifax on Feb. 6, 2021.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s New Democrats are expected to release their platform today as the provincial election enters its second day.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin called the election yesterday, ending weeks of speculation.

Rankin says it’s the right time to head to the polls and his party’s campaign will focus on rebuilding the economic damage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston has criticized the timing, noting that the province remains in a state of emergency.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says his party is prepared for the campaign, and will name its full roster of candidates in the coming days, after releasing its platform later today.

The election is scheduled for Aug. 17.

