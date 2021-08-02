Nova Scotia Tories promise to boost long-term care staffing levels if elected

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston makes an announcement at a campaign event in Halifax. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

With the provincial election campaign into its third week, Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative leader is continuing to stress the need to improve the health-care system.

It’s been a recurring theme for Tim Houston, who today talked about increasing support for those working in long-term care.

Houston told reporters that health professionals such as nurses and continuing care assistants are hindered by staff shortages, and he again promised to hire an additional 600 nurses and 1,400 continuing care assistants if his party is elected Aug. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

He says that’s the level of staffing needed in order to provide 4.1 hours of care per day for each long-term care resident as recommended by the Nova Scotia Nurses Union.

Houston said to assist with staff recruitment the Tories would also reinstate a continuing care assistant training grant that was discontinued by the Liberals in 2013.

The grant funds 50 per cent of tuition costs in exchange for a two-year commitment from trainees to stay and work in the province.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today