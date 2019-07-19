 Skip to main content

Politics Nova Scotia Tories to leave seats to campaign federally after criticism from premier

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Nova Scotia Tories to leave seats to campaign federally after criticism from premier

Halifac
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil talks with reporters as the Canadian premiers meet in St. Andrews, N.B. on July 19, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A trio of Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives who faced criticism for continuing to draw a provincial salary as members of the legislature after winning federal nominations are stepping down at the end of this month.

Chris d’Entremont, a 49-year-old former minister of health, says he’s resigning his seat to focus on the upcoming federal campaign in the riding of West Nova.

Alfie MacLeod, a veteran Cape Breton member of the legislature, is leaving to run in Cape Breton-Canso for the Conservatives, and Eddie Orrell is running in the federal riding of Sydney-Victoria.

Story continues below advertisement

Originally, the politicians had mused about drawing salaries over the summer while continuing to campaign federally in their free time.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil had suggested it made “no sense” for the three Progressive Conservatives and an NDP member to continue to build their pensions while campaigning for a federal seat.

The veteran politicians say they hope to reverse Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s sweep of Atlantic Canada in the last federal election.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter