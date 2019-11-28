 Skip to main content

Politics

Nova Scotia’s premier supports continuing economic and cultural ties with China

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Premier Stephen McNeil delivers the state-of-the-province speech at a business luncheon in Halifax on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s premier says he believes more can be gained through continuing to develop economic and cultural ties with China rather than treating the country as an adversary.

Stephen McNeil recently returned from his eighth trip to China since 2013, and was asked Thursday about remarks made last week by Halifax International Security Forum president Peter Van Praagh, who described the Asian superpower as an adversary and strategic competitor.

Van Praagh said China doesn’t share the same world view as countries such as Canada and the United States, and questioned what those nations are willing to surrender in terms of their own values in order to do business there.

But McNeil says he doesn’t share the view that isolating countries who aren’t democracies will bring about change.

He says he supports the federal government’s approach to China, noting he was part of a delegation that raised concerns about the continuing detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor during his recent visit.

Last week, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said while there are significant challenges in bilateral relations with China, there is co-operation when it comes to aspects of trade, and he added the two countries needed to work together to find solutions.

China-Canada relations have largely remained tense since the detention of Kovrig and Spavor last December in apparent retaliation for the arrest of Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on an extradition request from the United States.

