Nova Scotia’s three main party leaders to square off in first election debate

Nova Scotia’s three main party leaders are getting ready for the first face-to-face confrontation of the provincial election campaign tonight.
Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will square off in a 90-minute debate to be broadcast on CBC.
Health care, the economy, housing shortages and long-term care are expected to be among the most hotly contested issues.
Meanwhile, all parties will have to finalize their slate of candidates by the 2 p.m. local time deadline set by Elections Nova Scotia.
They will be looking to field candidates in all 55 provincial ridings.
Nova Scotians go to the polls on Aug. 17.