Christine Heart stops to pay her respects at roadside memorial for Lillian Hyslop in Wentworth, N.S. on April 24, 2020.Liam Hennessey/The Canadian Press

A public inquiry is demanding to know why the federal government withheld information alleging that RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki acted on political direction to interfere in the criminal investigation into the worst mass shooting in Canada.

The Mass Casualty Commission said Friday it has asked the Justice Department and RCMP to explain why they did not disclose all the notes from a senior Mountie overseeing the April, 2020, shooting of 22 people by a gunman in Nova Scotia.

The commission has also asked for assurances that Ottawa isn’t hiding other information from the inquiry.

The release this week of four pages of notes from RCMP Superintendent Darren Campbell’s investigative file has ignited a storm of political controversy and resulted in a parliamentary hearing into whether Commissioner Lucki attempted to compromise a police investigation for political purposes.

In a statement Friday, the commission said it subpoenaed the RCMP’s entire investigative file last June including the notes of Supt. Campbell, one of the commanders in charge of the mass shooting investigation.

The commission of inquiry says the Justice Department sent 132 pages in February, 2022, but they did not include Supt. Campbell’s notes about a meeting with Commissioner Lucki on April 28, 2020, 10 days after the massacre.

The missing notes were submitted to the inquiry on May 31 and released Tuesday. “The Commission sought an explanation from the Department of Justice about why four pages were missing from the original disclosure of Supt. Campbell’s notes,” the inquiry said Friday.

Those notes allege that Commissioner Lucki berated Supt. Campbell when he refused to prematurely release the type of weapons used in the shooting. She told her officers that she had promised the “Minister of public safety and the Prime Minister’s Office” to reveal the firearms to build support for the Liberal government’s gun agenda.

Supt. Campbell’s notes say that he objected to Commissioner Lucki’s request to reveal the weapons because he believed it would “jeopardize” the cross-border investigation. The RCMP was co-operating with U.S. authorities because three of the weapons had been smuggled in from Maine.

The Justice Department and RCMP have not immediately responded to request for comment from The Globe.

“The Commission is also demanding an explanation for any further material that has been held back from disclosed material for privilege or other review. … In short, the Commission is seeking assurances that nothing else has been held back as per direction from subpoenas,” the inquiry said.

The Conservative Party has accused the government of a cover-up and are demanding that Justice Minister David Lametti appear before a parliamentary committee next month to explain what happened.

Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said the missing notes “smell of a cover-up.”

“Why just those four pages?” She said. “Until they can give us evidence to the contrary, how else are we supposed to see this other than some sort of cover up?”

In the statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Lucki also said she regretted “the way I approached the meeting and the impact it had on those in attendance.”

She has yet to confirm or deny allegations in Supt. Campbell’s written notes that she told her officers she had promised the PMO and then-public safety minister Bill Blair that the RCMP would release the type of weapons used in the mass murder to help advance the government’s gun agenda.

Ms. Dancho said the committee will now want to hear from Justice Minister David Lametti to testify why his department withheld the notes from the Nova Scotia inquiry.

The Commons public safety and National Security Committee voted Thursday to hold a hearing in July and to call Commissioner Lucki and other Mounties involved in the April 28, 2020, discussion. The committee also wants to hear from Mr. Blair, now the Emergency Preparedness Minister.

In his first public comments on the dispute on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters his office did not exert what he described as “undue influence” on Commissioner Lucki to take measures that could give momentum to the government’s firearms-control legislation.

Speaking to reporters in Kigali, Rwanda, where he is attending a Commonwealth meeting, Mr. Trudeau said he and his office did “absolutely not” interfere with RCMP decisions about when to release details of guns used in the mass shooting.

“We did not put any undue influence or pressure,” he said. “It is extremely important to highlight that it is only the RCMP, it is only police, that determine what and when to release information.”

Mr. Trudeau declined to say whether he thought it would be appropriate for Commissioner Lucki to direct subordinates to take actions based on political imperatives, such as building support for gun-control legislation.

He added that his government did have “a lot of questions” for the RCMP over the shooting and that he received regular briefings on the matter.

The government, however, appeared to be shifting the onus for the political controversy onto Commissioner Lucki after retired Mounties came to the defence of Supt. Campbell.

Former RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson and other senior retired Mounties told The Globe and Mail Wednesday that Supt. Campbell is an officer with integrity who would not falsify his written notes.

Mr. Blair told the House of Commons Thursday that he does not dispute that Supt. Campbell is an “exemplary police officer and a man of integrity.”

“I am not in any way questioning the integrity or the honesty of the superintendent. I know former commissioner Paulson very well, and I take him very much at his word when he commends the officer for his integrity,” Mr. Blair said.

Mr. Blair said Supt. Campbell was referring to a conversation with Commissioner Lucki and other RCMP officers of which he has no knowledge of, since he was not part of that conference call. He noted though that Commissioner Lucki issued a statement on Tuesday in which she said she takes the “principle of police independence extremely seriously.”

NDP public safety critic Alistair MacGregor said he thinks it may be necessary to expand the scope of a planned July Commons committee study on the matter – including adding more witnesses.

The NDP MP said his level of concern is increasing with news of the withheld notes that “caused this political firestorm” earlier in the week.

“This story just seems to be getting worse and worse by the day.”

Mr. MacGregor said he will discuss whether to call Justice Minister David Lametti before the committee, given it was the Department Justice that withheld the documents.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.