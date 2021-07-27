N.S. Progressive Conservatives promise publicly-funded universal mental health care if elected

The Progressive Conservatives say all Nova Scotians will have access to publicly-funded universal mental health care if they are elected August 17th.

Tory Leader Tim Houston says his party will create a separate department dedicated to mental health and addictions and will open provincial billing codes to allow private practitioners to deliver service to everyone, while also creating a new 9-8-8 mental health crisis line.

Meanwhile, the Liberals say they will spend 69 million dollars over four years to assist the Nova Scotia Community College in training more skilled workers.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Gary Burrill campaigned in the Sydney area yesterday where he highlighted his party’s commitment to bolster health care in Cape Breton.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.