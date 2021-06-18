Number of forcibly displaced people reaches 82.4 million in 2020

A new report from the United Nations Refugee Agency shows that, by the end of last year, 82.4 million people were forcibly displaced by persecution, war and violence around the world, the highest number on record.
And nearly half of all forcibly displaced people were under the age of 18, the report said.
Filippo Grandi, the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, said in an interview that it’s the ninth consecutive year of increased displacement.
While 2020, he said, will be remembered as the year of lockdowns and limited movement, “So much stopped last year, but not war, not conflict, not violence, not discrimination.”
Canada will finance investigation in Tigray after reports of massacres by Ethiopian, Eritrean soldiers
The annual report on global displacement released Friday says that despite an urgent appeal from the UN Secretary-General in March of 2020 calling for a global ceasefire to allow a concerted response to the COVID-19 pandemic, people continued to be forced to leave their homes.
Both new and protracted crises and conflicts caused people to flee, either within their home country or to a new one. The report said more than 68 per cent of all refugees and displaced persons were from just five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar.
Only 34,400 refugees were resettled in 2020, representing one-third of the number of the previous year, which saw 107,800 refugees resettled.
Mr. Grandi said with travel restrictions and border closings because of the pandemic, people who were displaced for the first time mostly moved within their country. The report showed that 48 million people were displaced within their own countries.
However, Mr. Grandi said, the data also show that one million children were born as refugees between 2018 and 2020, demonstrating just how protracted some of the conflicts are.
The war in Syria, for example, has spanned a decade. More than half of its population remain displaced, representing the largest forcibly displaced population in the world. More than 13 million Syrians have left their homes, including 6.7 million who are internally displaced. Venezuela has the second highest number of its citizens displaced abroad, with more than three million Venezuelans in other countries.
Although refugee resettlement plummeted to its lowest level in almost two decades in 2020, the report said, some countries continued to resettle refugees.
Canada, it said, welcomed 9,200 refugees last year, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Eritreans. Canada resettled 30,100 refugees in 2019. The report also mentioned the United States, saying that country welcomed 9,600 refugees from 51 countries, primarily from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine and Myanmar, in 2020. The United States resettled 27,500 in 2019.
“This is not just to be nice to Canada for the sake of it, but I think that Canada continued to be a strong resettlement country even as everybody else was backing down,” said Mr. Grandi.
Alex Cohen, a spokesman for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, said, “We continue to resettle the most urgent cases, with the assistance of the UN and other international partners.”
The report said that severe food crises worsened last year, as conflicts, extreme weather and economic fallout from the pandemic exacerbated already dire situations.
“Forecasts for 2021 are equally worrying, with some of the world’s worst food crises – including in displacement-affected countries such as South Sudan, Syria and the Central African Republic – at risk of turning into famine.”
Climate change is also driving displacement, the report said, increasing the vulnerability of those who have already been forced to leave their homes.
“The dynamics of poverty, food insecurity, climate change, conflict and displacement are increasingly interconnected and mutually reinforcing, driving more and more people to search for safety and security.
The UNHCR said in a statement accompanying the report that it is urging world leaders to “step up their efforts to foster peace, stability and co-operation” to halt and begin reversing the nearly decade-long trend of rising displacement driven by violence and persecution.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.