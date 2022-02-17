Police officers keep an eye on protest trucks in downtown Ottawa, Feb. 17, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off debate Thursday on his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to address cross-country blockades, acknowledging public frustration with pandemic restrictions while declaring the continuing protests illegal and dangerous.

The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act on Monday, doing so for the first time since the law was adopted in 1988. The legislation replaced the War Measures Act, in part to ensure the measures are compliant with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and adding parliamentary oversight powers.

What is Canada’s federal Emergencies Act? A summary of the law’s powers and uses

Emergencies Act will expand powers of Canadian banks to freeze accounts, halt funds

“We understand that everyone is tired of this pandemic. We understand that Canadians are frustrated with COVID. Some protesters came to Ottawa to express their frustration and fatigue with public health measures. That’s their right,” Mr. Trudeau said. “It’s a right that we’ll defend in this free and democratic country. But illegal blockades and occupations are not peaceful protests. They have to stop.”

Mr. Trudeau said the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was a “last resort” and a decision that was not taken lightly.

“The blockades and occupations are illegal. They’re a threat to our economy and relationship with trading partners. They’re a threat to supply chains and the availability of essential goods like food and medicine. And they’re a threat to public safety,” he said.

The debate on the floor of the temporary House of Commons in Parliament’s West Block took place as a police presence intensified outside. Large trucks are parked tightly along Wellington Street immediately south of the Parliament Buildings and in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, which is on the south side of Wellington Street across from Parliament Hill.

Under the legislation, the new powers take effect immediately. However the government is required to table a formal motion for confirmation of the declaration of emergency and other documents. The government tabled those documents on Wednesday evening.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said the government’s move is both historic and extremely disappointing and said her party will be voting against the motion.

She said the government’s decision to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers contributed to increasing tensions in the country.

“At every turn, the Prime Minister has stigmatized, wedged, divided and traumatized Canadians,” she said. “And now without even a single meeting with a trucker, without talking through one of their concerns, without apologizing for his insults and listening to what people have to say, without using any other tool at his disposal, he has used this overreach this Emergencies Act and it’s wrong.”

Ms. Bergen said the Prime Minister is acting to “save his own political skin” and is failing to consider opposing views.

“I urge all members of this House proceed with extreme caution,” she said. “No matter who we represent, we have to represent them with integrity, with hope, with honour and what the Prime Minister is doing ... he has for the last two years disregarded these Canadians, called them names and insulted them. It is time to show leadership for every one of us and say no to this Emergencies Act.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the convoy “brazenly” said they wanted to overthrow the government. “That was their goal.” He asked Ms. Bergen if she regrets supporting a convoy that has attacked the fundamental democracy of Canada, and has led to an occupation that saw the harassment of people.

Ms. Bergen, in response, said her party’s position is the appropriate one.

““What I know is when history looks back, Conservatives will have stood up with Canadians, millions of Canadians, vaccinated Canadians, Canadians who were blue collar workers, Canadians who were white-collar workers, Canadians who have had enough of a prime minister who has divided, wedged, stigmatized and traumatized them,” she said.

The House of Commons debate will ultimately end with a vote. It would appear MPs have reached an agreement to debate the issue through the weekend and vote on Monday, but a timeline had not been formally announced as of Thursday morning.

The NDP has said it would vote in favour of the motion, which would mean the Liberal minority government has enough votes for the measure to pass.

If the motion were defeated, the powers under the act would no longer apply.

Federal documents indicate that invoking the act will give police a range of new powers. This can include declaring specific locations as a prohibited area for assembly, which one minister described this week as “no go” zones.

The documents say this could include Parliament Hill and the Parliamentary precinct, as well as official residences, government buildings, war memorials and critical infrastructure such as border crossings and hospitals.

In recent days, border blockades in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario have all been resolved peacefully. The Official Opposition Conservatives have argued that the end of those blockades shows the new powers are not needed. Federal ministers counter that the invocation of the act, including powers to freeze the financial assets of protest supporters, contributed to the resolution of the border issues.

Yasir Naqvi, the Liberal MP for Ottawa Centre, asked opposition members how they would react if Ottawa-style protests were under way in their ridings.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.