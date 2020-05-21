Off-reserve Indigenous services to receive $75-million more in federal funds

The Liberal government announced Thursday $75-million in new funding for organizations that help address the needs of Indigenous people living in urban centres and off-reserve.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Indigenous people who live off-reserve or in a city deserve services that are culturally appropriate, adding that his government is working to make sure those individuals do not fall through the cracks.

In March, the government announced $305-million for an Indigenous Community Support Fund that included $15-million for Indigenous organizations that provide services to Indigenous people living in urban centres and off reserve.

Story continues below advertisement

But organizations including the National Association of Friendship Centres and the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples said that funding envelope fell short of what is required.

The National Association of Friendship Centres. which is a network of more than 100 friendship centres and provincial and territorial associations across Canada, had raised concerns about funding amounts allotted to organizations helping urban Indigenous people.

Last week, the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples also submitted a court application to challenge the federal relief money that off-reserve Indigenous peoples have been allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its filing in Federal Court, CAP said it took issue with a $250,000 funding allocation.

CAP National Chief Robert Bertrand told M​Ps on a House of Commons committee his organization, a national voice for off-reserve status and non-status Indians, Métis and southern Inuit, needs to be there for its constituents including those living in cities such as Winnipeg and Prince Albert, Sask.

Mr. Bertrand ​said the legal filing was the “only option left.”

Mr. Trudeau said Thursday that the government listened to Indigenous peoples and organizations and it will provide them with additional support to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.