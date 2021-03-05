Ombudsman failed to provide information to allow probe of allegations against Vance: PM

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on March 5, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to shift questions away from his government and onto a former military ombudsman Friday, saying officials could not investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct against former Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance because the watchdog would not provide further information required to probe further.

“When the ombudsman came forward … the minister directed to the official the appropriate independent officials to follow up on those allegations. The ombudsman did not provide sufficient information to the officials in place to be able to follow up on these allegations,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

The Prime Minister did not defend Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan – but said he has not lost confidence him.

On Thursday, The Globe reported that Mr. Sajjan’s chief of staff told a senior adviser inside Mr. Trudeau’s office three years ago that the minister was troubled by information about Vance after the minister met with the military ombudsman.

Mr. Sajjan’s then-chief of staff, Zita Astravas, spoke to Elder Marques, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, about concerns related to the country’s top military adviser, two sources told The Globe and Mail. The Globe is keeping the sources confidential because they are not allowed to discuss internal matters involving the Prime Minister’s Office and the Privy Council Office, the federal body that runs the public service.

After Ms. Astravas discussed the situation with Mr. Marques in early March, 2018, he then requested guidance from the Privy Council Office to ensure that there was a process and that appropriate steps were taken, one source said. Ms. Astravas did not convey a specific allegation about the now-retired general, the source added.

Later that month, the PCO’s Janine Sherman met with then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne, but she was not provided with evidence on the allegation involving Mr. Vance, the source said.

On Wednesday, during testimony before the national defence committee, Mr. Walbourne said he was “completely floored” when the PCO asked him about the details of the allegation because he had told Mr. Sajjan he did not have the complainant’s permission to investigate and it was to be held in confidence.

Two weeks ago, Mr. Sajjan told the same committee that he was shocked to learn about allegations of sexual misconduct against the now-retired general when it was first reported last month. The PMO has previously said that Mr. Trudeau learned details of allegations faced by Mr. Vance through media reports.

Mr. Trudeau reiterated on Friday that he became aware of specific allegations against Mr. Vance through media reports.

Global News first reported early last month that Mr. Vance is facing accusations of inappropriate behaviour with two female subordinates, while he was defence chief.

Global also reported that the allegation that was discussed in committee was connected to an e-mail chain between Mr. Vance and a former corporal, where he allegedly proposed going to a clothing-optional vacation destination. Mr. Vance has denied those allegations and The Globe has not verified them.

The Prime Minister said his government understands there have been challenges and incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour in the military.

“The minister has committed to moving forward on establishing a more independent external process to move forward so that we can truly demonstrate our commitment to everyone who chooses to serve Canada that they will be supported and protected,” said Mr. Trudeau.

Conservative MP James Bezan accused the Prime Minister of covering up the allegation against Mr. Vance in a statement he released Thursday.

“Justin Trudeau stated that he learned of allegations of sexual misconduct against Gen. Vance recently, but we now know that is false. According to media reports, the Prime Minister’s Office was made aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against the former chief of the defence staff three years ago,” he said.

“For three years, Justin Trudeau hid this information from Canadians and when asked about it, made the decision to mislead Canadians. This is clearly a cover-up,” said Mr. Bezan.

Mr. Bezan said the Conservatives are calling for an emergency meeting of the defence committee to get “to the bottom of how this cover-up was orchestrated.”

NDP defence critic Randall Garrison said it is now very clear the Defence Minister, the PCO and the PMO were all aware of sexual misconduct allegations against the Chief of Defence Staff in 2018.

“It is also clear that no effective action was taken to investigate these allegations,” he said. “If these allegations had been taken seriously, everyone involved would have asked the Minister of Defence to listen to the evidence and information from the ombudsman. Instead, everyone seemed to be passing the buck and hoping that the problem would go away.”

Mr. Garrison also said Mr. Trudeau promised to address the pervasive problems of violence, misconduct and sexual harassment in the Canadian Forces but “the more we learn, the more it shows that this promise was not taken seriously.”

