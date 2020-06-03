One year after landmark report on violence, Indigenous women’s group slams Ottawa for lack of progress

Open this photo in gallery Commissioners Marion Buller (left) and Commissioner Michele Audette prepare the official copy of the report for presentation to the government during ceremonies marking the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report, in Gatineau, Que., Monday June 3, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Native Women’s Association of Canada gave the federal Liberal government a failing grade on Wednesday in response to its progress one year after the release of findings from the national inquiry on missing and murdered Indigenous and women and girls.

The organization, which was instrumental in the original push for a national public inquiry, released a report card that said much needs to be done to correct past and ongoing violations of the right to justice for Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse persons as defined by the commission.

The inquiry, which probed root causes of the violence, released 231 calls for actions to be undertaken by organizations and multiple levels of government and contained a finding of genocide.

Chief Commissioner Marion Buller also said the tragedy was a direct result of “persistent and deliberate pattern of systemic racial and gendered human and Indigenous rights violations and abuses, perpetuated historically and maintained today by the Canadian state."

Following the release of the inquiry’s report, the federal Liberal government accepted the findings and planned to have a national action plan in place one year later as a roadmap to respond to the findings.

Last week, however, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett confirmed her government would not be able to meet this timeline and cited challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Buller issued a statement on Wednesday along with her fellow commissioners lamented the extent of progress that has been made in a year.

“Due to the one year of inaction, the lack of transparency, the growing race and gender-based tensions, Indigenous people’s distrust of governments, and the failure to heed the principles for change in the Final Report, we assert the need for international attention to implementation,” the commissioners said.

NWAC said Wednesday it is not in a position to comment on how, or even if, the Canadian government intends to respond to numerous calls for justice contained in the report due to the absence of the action plan.

“Instead of a National Action Plan, we are left with a lack-of-action plan,” said its president Lorraine Whitman.

It also cited problematic areas including that the over-incarceration of Indigenous women in Canada remains unchanged. While Indigenous women constitute just a small percentage of the overall population in many Canada, they comprise 42 per cent of the national prison population, the organization said.

“In January 2020, the Correctional Investigator of Canada coined this Indigenization of the federal prison population as ‘nothing short of a national travesty,’” the report card said. The experiences of Indigenous women and policing remains problematic, the organization added.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that the one-year anniversary of the inquiry’s report is a time to remember and honour those “tragically taken from us, and the experience of those whose lives have been forever changed by violence.”

“As Canadians, we had to face the heartbreaking reality that we failed the Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and two-spirit people who disappeared, suffered violence, or were killed – and that many of the same realities that led to these tragedies still exist today,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Ending this national tragedy through the co-development and implementation of a distinctions-based national action [lan is an urgent priority for our government, Mr. Trudeau added.

