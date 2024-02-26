Open this photo in gallery: In this photo illustration, social media apps are displayed on an iPad on February 26, 2024.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The highlights

Bill C-63, or the Online Harms Act, adds a definition of hatred to the Criminal Code consistent with Supreme Court decisions.

It seeks to make changes to the Criminal Code, including raising the maximum punishment for four hate propaganda offences. It would create a new hate crime offence that could applied to every other offence, instead of listing it as an aggravating factor during sentencing.

Ottawa would also create both a regulator and a digital safety ombudsperson, who would adjudicate on removing hateful material online.

Online platforms would have an overarching duty to act responsibly, make certain types of content inaccessible and to protect children.

Its main aims are to reduce exposure to harmful content online, including racist and homophobic posts, and provide a recourse to victims of hate.

The government is proposing a new standalone hate crime offence in its online harms bill introduced Monday.

Briefing documents indicate Bill C-63 would create a new hate crime offence that would give the courts the option to impose a sentence of life imprisonment in particularly egregious cases, and adds a definition of hatred to the Criminal Code, consistent with Supreme Court decisions.

The legislation, called the Online Harms Act, would raise penalties for hate propaganda offences from five years to life imprisonment for advocating genocide.

Under other sections of the bill, victims of hate speech could gain up to $20,000 in compensation.

Online platforms would also have 24 hours to remove revenge porn, child sexual abuse material, as well as content that sexually victimizes or bullies children or induces a child to harm them.

The bill defines seven categories of harmful content and also places an onus on tech platforms to deal with content that incites violent extremism or terrorism, incites violence, or foments hatred, including the publication of sexual content – including deep fakes – communicated without someone’s consent.

Users will be able to flag hateful content directly with platforms and file a complaint to the newly created Digital Safety Commission, resulting in its removal within 24 hours.

The bill would also amend the Canadian Human Rights Act and specify that posting hate speech online is discrimination. It would give people an option to take an issue over a hateful post to the Canadian Human Rights Commission, and allow the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to adjudicate disputes and to order someone posting hate speech to remove it.

The bill creates a new regulator, as well as a digital safety ombudsperson who would adjudicate on removing hateful material online and a digital safety office.

Platforms such as Twitter and Facebook would have an overarching duty to act responsibly, make certain types of content inaccessible and to protect children. Platforms would have a duty to report child pornography to help law enforcement respond to such crimes.

They would have to “put child safety first” when designing products, for example, through content warning labels.

The bill, according to briefing documents, covers social media, and porn platforms where users upload videos of themselves, as well as live streaming services that exceed a certain threshold of users, but it excludes private and encrypted messaging services.

It gives the option for social media platforms below the threshold to be scoped in if they pose a significant risk of harm.

The bill would make them publish digital safety plans, showing how they have reduced exposure to harmful content. They would have to continually assess, mitigate and report on risks to users of their services, and have a presence in Canada to deal with harm.

They would have to ensure they have tools to flag content and block users, and create a point of contact for user complaints, as well as increasing transparency about social media services and tools.

The bill is expected to reignite fears about attempts to influence and control platforms’ algorithms, a controversy that raged during the passage of the government’s online streaming bill, known as C-11.

The long-awaited online harms bill, which is the second attempt by the government to pass such legislation, is being shepherded through Parliament by Justice Minister Arif Virani. Its main aims are to reduce exposure to harmful content online, including racist and homophobic posts, and provide a recourse to victims of hate.

The digital safety ombudsperson would provide support for users of social media and make recommendations to social media services and the government.

The bill is designed to crack down on hatred online and follows an upsurge in antisemitism and Islamophobia.