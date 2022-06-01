It’s day 29 of the Ontario election and the four main party leaders hit the campaign trail for the last full day today, making their final pitches to voters.

Voters go to the polls Thursday.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford will be door knocking in Brampton Centre and Mississauga East-Cooksville, then will hold a rally in his home turf of west-end Toronto known as Etobicoke.

He will not take any questions from reporters for a second day in a row.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath starts her day in Brampton, where her party made gains in the last election and hopes to maintain, if not grow, them this time. Health care will be her focus.

She will also make stops in Cambridge, and the ridings of Brantford-Brant, Flamborough-Glanbrook, Brampton West, and Etobicoke-Lakeshore before ending the marathon day in Toronto.

Ms. Horwath wouldn’t say if she’ll stay on in her post if she fails to become premier, telling reporters on Tuesday she will wait for voters to make their decision in this week’s election before she makes hers on her political future.

“Once they make their decision, then that will determine what goes forward in terms of me personally,” she told reporters at a campaign stop in Ottawa, vowing to “keep fighting for people” whatever the result of Thursday’s vote.

Ms. Horwath, in her fourth election as NDP Leader, is expected to face calls to step aside if the party doesn’t win government or improve on the 40 seats it won in 2018, when it became the Official Opposition after a Liberal collapse that left that party with just seven seats.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca is set to make an announcement in north Toronto.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner is set to start the day in Brantford, before travelling to St. Thomas, London and Kitchener – all regions in southwestern Ontario, where his own seat of Guelph is located.

