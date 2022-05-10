An Elections Ontario sign is seen at University - Rosedale voting location at the Toronto Reference Library on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta IwanekMARTA IWANEK/The Canadian Press

It’s day seven of the Ontario election. Today, the leaders of the major parties will face off in the first of two debates. The debate will be held in North Bay at The Capitol Centre at 1 p.m. and will cover issues that affect residents in northern Ontario, including municipal revenue tools, addiction and mental health and highway maintenance and safety.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

North Bay: Makes campaign stop. 9 a.m. North Bay Marina, Memorial Dr.

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Barrie: Makes a campaign stop. 6:45 p.m. Redline Brewhouse Barrie, 431 Bayview Drive, Unit 8 & 9.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

North Bay: Announces details of the party’s plan for northern Ontario. 10 a.m. Northern Gateway Arch, 844 Memorial Drive.

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

North Bay: Announces Green party’s platform for the north. 9:30 a.m. 176 Lakeshore Dr. Suite 10A.

North Bay: Takes part in the northern debate. 1 p.m. The Capitol Centre, 150 Main St E.

Sturgeon Falls: Participates in a “sign wave.” 5:30pm. Corner of Highway 17 and Main St.

Sudbury: Meet-and-greet with residents and supporters. 7:30 p.m. The Nowhere Public House, 130 Elm St.

