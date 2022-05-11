The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are back on the campaign trail a day after the first election debate at the Capitol Centre in North Bay, Ont. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.Gino Donato/The Canadian Press

It’s day eight of the Ontario election. Today, the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are back on the campaign trail a day after sparring at the first election debate in North Bay. Health care, housing and highways were the major topics at the debate on northern issues held Tuesday, with each party leader attacking their opponents’ records and offering their own solutions for the region.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No scheduled public events.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Brampton: Announces plan to put money back in drivers’ pockets. 9:30 a.m.

Waterdown: Visits café with local candidate. 12:30 p.m., Copper Kettle Cafe. 312 Dundas St. E. #4

Thamesford: Visits farm with local candidate. 2 p.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes a health care announcement. 9 a.m.

Vaughan: Participates in McHappy Day. 12 p.m., 6130 Hwy 7.

Ajax: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., 527 Kingston Road West.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Lively: Makes “major” announcement on climate, jobs and affordability. 9:30 a.m.

Barrie: Attends sign wave alongside local candidates. 1 p.m., Intersection of Innisfil Beach Road/Highway 27

Guelph: Attends Young Greens Meet & Greet. 4:30 p.m., Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd. S.; Attends Shelldale Child & Youth In Care Day Event. 5:30 p.m.; Participates in all-candidates Guelph debate hosted by the seniors living community Village by the Arboretum. 7 p.m., Village by the Arboretum Hall, 33 Village Green Dr.

