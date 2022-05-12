Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath arrives at a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

It’s day nine of the Ontario election. Today, the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are making stops across southern Ontario.

Yesterday on the campaign trail, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said that her party would overhaul the province’s auto insurance system, slashing rates by 40 per cent and ending what she called “postal code discrimination” that leads to varied insurance rates. Meanwhile, Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca announced his party’s plan to address surgical and diagnostic backlogs with a $1-billion investment over the next two years.

Ontario election: Horwath targets car insurance rates on campaign trail

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford will be in Kitchener this morning at 9:30 a.m. to make an announcement.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath will be in Paris to announce details of a mental health plan at 9:15 a.m., then visit a community health centre in West Lorne at 12:30 p.m. to mark International Nurses Day. Her final campaign stop of the day will be in Essex, visiting the local campaign office of NDP candidate Ron Leclair at 3:30 p.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca is in Toronto to make an announcement at 9 a.m., then heads to Markham where he’ll speak about his buck-a-ride pledge at Unionville GO and meet local business owners at Maydoh Restaurant. He ends the day in St. Catharines with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner is in Toronto to unveil the Green Party’s costed platform at 10 a.m., then he’s meeting with the Toronto Star Editorial Board and ends the day in Guelph, participating in a debate for the Guelph Coalition for Social Justice at 7 p.m.

Want to hear more about the Ontario election from our journalists? Subscribe to Vote of Confidence, a twice-weekly newsletter dedicated to the key issues in this campaign, landing in your inbox starting May 17 until election day on June 2.