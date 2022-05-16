The leaders of Ontario’s four main political parties are set to face off at a televised debate in Toronto at 6:30 p.m.Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

It’s day thirteen of the Ontario election and the leaders of Ontario’s four main political parties are set to face off at a televised debate this evening. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will all be participating. The debate will be held at TVO in midtown Toronto, will air on multiple television channels across the province and is set to get underway at 6:30 p.m.

The consortium of regional broadcasters that organized tonight’s debate says the event is open to parties running candidates in “all or almost all” of the province’s ridings. The rules ensure Del Duca’s participation after the Liberals were forced to drop a handful of nominees last week and now have candidates running in 122 of 124 ridings.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford will be in Toronto to take part in tonight’s Ontario Leaders Debate, starting at 6:30 p.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath is set to visit the NDP campaign headquarters in Toronto this morning at 9 a.m. before taking part in tonight’s debate.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca will make an announcement on the cost of living at 9 a.m. in Toronto before taking part in tonight’s debate.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner will be in Guelph this morning to participate in a local housing panel and debate. He will then take part in tonight’s leaders debate in Toronto.

