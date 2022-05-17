Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, left to right, New Democratic Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner debate during the Ontario party leaders' debate in Toronto.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

It’s day fourteen of the Ontario election and the leaders of the main political parties are back on the road after sparring in last night’s televised election debate. The 90-minute debate at TVOntario’s midtown Toronto studios took place with just over two weeks left before election day on June 2. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Leader Mike Schreiner debated for the second and final time of the campaign.

Ontario’s opposition leaders took aim at Doug Ford’s handling of the pandemic and his $10-billion proposed Highway 413 at the televised debate on Monday night, with some of the tensest clashes over COVID-19 and climate change.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at 10 a.m. ET in Toronto.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath is in Toronto this morning to make an announcement about fixing schools, then she will head to Peterborough to make an announcement about mental health supports in schools. She will make a campaign stop in Kingston at 5:30 p.m. ET to end the day.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca will hold a post-debate rally in Toronto, starting at 8:15 a.m. ET, and is then set to make an announcement on improving work-life balance for Ontario workers at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner is in Toronto this morning to make an announcement on youth and climate, then he heads to Huntsville to make an announcement on housing at 4:30 p.m. ET, and canvass the downtown area.

