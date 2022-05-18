Protesters and supporters gather outside the Ontario election leaders’ debate in Toronto on May 16.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

It’s day fifteen of the Ontario election and the leaders of the main political parties are spreading out in search of votes as the election campaign moves past the halfway mark.

On the campaign trail this week, all four of Ontario’s major political parties have pledged increases to the province’s social assistance rates – though half of the proposals would still leave recipients well beneath the poverty line.

Ontario election: Major political parties promise increase to social assistance rates

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford will make an announcement in Hamilton today at 11 a.m. ET.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath will be in Kingston, Ont., to discuss her pharmacare plan before making campaign stops in Smiths Falls, Ont., and Ottawa.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca will be discussing affordability at an announcement at 9 a.m. ET in Toronto before campaigning in Burlington, Ont., and London, Ont.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner will start his day with campaign stops in Parry Sound-Muskoka, a riding he believes his party has a shot at winning, before heading to Elora, Ont.

