It’s day 22 of the Ontario election and all four of Ontario’s main party leaders are on the physical campaign trail today for the first time in nearly a week. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are campaigning in-person again after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

On the campaign trail this week, the four main parties have promised improvements to long-term care for seniors. The NDP, Liberals and Greens have plans to phase out for-profit care, while the Progressive Conservatives vow to build more “safe and comfortable” homes.

Ontario parties promise improvements to long-term care for seniors

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Brampton for the second day in a row.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath is set to make an announcement in Toronto about mental health care for young people, before heading to Peterborough to tour areas affected by Saturday’s deadly storm.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca is set to make an announcement in Toronto at 9 a.m. ET.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner is returning to Parry Sound-Muskoka, a riding he hopes to win on June 2nd. He starts the day in Huntsville to announced his Green Plan for the riding, and then heads to Gravenhurst for a few meet-and-greets.

Early voting for the Ontario election

Advance polls for early voting: Advance polling is now open until May 28. Ontarians can vote at any of the advance voting locations in their electoral district. Advance voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Find your electoral district by entering your postal code on the Elections Ontario website. Election day is on June 2.

Ontarians can register to vote online through Elections Ontario’s eRegistration. Voters will need one piece of identification that has their name and current residential address in order to register.

