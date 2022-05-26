A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

It’s day 23 of the Ontario election and election day is one week away. Today, the party leaders are on the campaign trail focusing on key issues in key ridings.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford will not be making any announcements or taking any media questions today, with his only scheduled event being a rally in NDP Leader Andrea Horwath’s home turf of Hamilton. Hamilton is home to a large labour and manufacturing base, and Ford’s team has been aggressively courting endorsements from skilled trades unions.

Polling: Doug Ford is the top choice in the Ontario election on pocketbook issues, according to a new poll that also shows a large majority of respondents are uncomfortable with building homes on farmland and green space as a way to bring down housing costs. The poll, by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail, was conducted amid the Ontario provincial election in which housing affordability, pandemic recovery and infrastructure have become key issues.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath will start her day in Brampton, where her party won three seats in 2018 and where she hopes to either retain or grow the NDP’s footprint in the vote-rich region. She will be talking about a plan to end hallway medicine, then will travel to Kitchener and Fergus.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca is set to make an announcement in Richmond Hill on ending for-profit elder care. He will also make stops in Markham, Ajax and Toronto where he will make an announcement on making the rich pay their fair share.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner will be in Guelph for the day, participating in a local All Candidates Debate and canvassing in the community.

Early voting for the Ontario election

Advance polls for early voting: Advance polling is now open until May 28. Ontarians can vote at any of the advance voting locations in their electoral district. Advance voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Find your electoral district by entering your postal code on the Elections Ontario website. Election day is on June 2.

Ontarians can register to vote online through Elections Ontario’s eRegistration. Voters will need one piece of identification that has their name and current residential address in order to register.

