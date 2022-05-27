It’s day 24 of the Ontario election and election day is less than a week away. The leaders of the main political parties will be campaigning largely in the vote-rich Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area today as election day approaches.

Ontario’s election is set for June 2.

Here’s what the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are up to today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford, who is seeking to hold on to the premier’s office, will be speaking in Oakville today and is set to host a rally in Kitchener tonight.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath heads first to east Toronto, then the Hamilton region and later to Mississauga, with a stop in Paris, Ont., along the way.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca will be in Mississauga to discuss his party’s plan to oppose a new highway (Highway 413) promised by the Tories, before heading to Brampton.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner will be making a climate announcement in Hamilton before heading to Brampton later in the day.

Early voting for the Ontario election

Advance polls for early voting: Advance polling is now open until May 28. Ontarians can vote at any of the advance voting locations in their electoral district. Advance voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Find your electoral district by entering your postal code on the Elections Ontario website. Election day is on June 2.

Ontarians can register to vote online through Elections Ontario’s eRegistration. Voters will need one piece of identification that has their name and current residential address in order to register.

