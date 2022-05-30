It’s day 27 of the Ontario election and the leaders of the main political parties are fanning out across the province today as they enter the final stretch of the election campaign.

In the last weekend of the campaign, Southwestern Ontario took centre stage. All four major party leaders paid visits to area ridings on Sunday to try and lock up votes for the June 2 election. The region west of the GTA, with more than 20 seats, has offered up many tight three-way races in previous provincial elections.

Meanwhile, ten days of advance voting wrapped up on Saturday. Ontario voters are set to go to the polls on Thursday.

Here’s what the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are up to today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford has only one event scheduled — an unspecified morning announcement in Ottawa.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath plans to end her day in the nation’s capital, but will first make an announcement in Toronto with a stop in Peterborough, Ont., along the way.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca will also begin his day in Toronto before heading in the opposite direction, with campaign stops scheduled in Kitchener and Cambridge.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner’s “home stretch” tour will see him focus on Toronto and Central Ontario, with appearances planned in the Caledon area, Barrie and the Simcoe region.

