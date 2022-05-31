It’s day 28 of the Ontario election and all of the party leaders are making last-ditch appeals to voters as Thursday’s provincial election draws nearer.

Elections Ontario says it has sent significantly more mail-in ballots to voters this time around. Voting kits have been mailed out to 126,135 eligible residents who sent in requests before last week’s deadline. That’s a sharp increase from 2018, when only 15,202 ballots were doled out that way. Voting kits must be received by 6 p.m. on Thursday and can be mailed or dropped off at a returning office.

Elections Ontario also said Monday that more than one million people in the province voted in advance polls ahead of the June 2 vote.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford is set to make campaign stops in St. Catharines and Niagara today.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath is starting the day in Ottawa to talk about her plan to “stop the cuts and fix health care,” then she will make campaign stops in Kingston, Whitby and Toronto.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca will start the day in Oakville to makes an announcement “on stopping Doug Ford,” and then heads to Mississauga for various campaign stops.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner will make an announcement in Port Sydney, then he is set to make campaign stops in Burk’s Falls and Novar.

