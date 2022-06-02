The provincial election in Ontario is today, June 2.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is seeking a second term as Premier of Ontario in a race that also includes NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and the Green Party’s Mike Schreiner.

The close calls during Ontario’s 2018 election could tell us a lot about which key ridings to watch

Polls open at 9 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. ET.

More than one million people – about 9.92 per cent of eligible voters – cast a ballot in advance polls, according to Elections Ontario. The agency said it has sent voting kits to 126,135 eligible residents, a sharp increase from 2018, when only 15,202 ballots were doled out that way. Voting kits must be received by 6 p.m. on election day and can be mailed or dropped off at a returning office.

How to vote in the Ontario election

Who can vote?

Anyone who is 18 years or older, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario is eligible to vote in the 2022 provincial election.

How do I vote?

Ontario residents can vote in person on election day (today, Thursday, June 2) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET at their assigned polling station, based on the location of their current residential address.

How do I find my electoral district and who is running in my riding?

Ontario residents can search for their electoral district by entering their postal code on the Elections Ontario website. Each party’s website also has the latest information on candidates in each riding.

What do I need to bring to the polling station?

Registered voters will need to bring one piece of ID with their name to the polling station. If you are not registered on the voters list, you will need to present one piece of ID showing both your name and current residential address to vote. The Elections Ontario website provides a list of ID requirements for both registered and non-registered voters.

How do I register to vote?

Ontarians can register to vote online through Elections Ontario’s eRegistration. Voters will need one piece of identification that has their name and current residential address in order to register.

Information can be updated or confirmed using the eRegistration system for all voters, including:

Individuals who are 18 years of age or older, Canadian citizens and residents of Ontario;

Voters who are temporarily living outside Ontario and intend to return to the province;

16- and 17-year-olds who want to be automatically added to the voters list when they turn 18.

How to follow The Globe’s coverage and see Ontario election results

Bookmark The Globe’s Ontario election page. Consult our guide to the Ontario election and review each of the party’s key platform promises.