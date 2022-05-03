Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford speaks at the Stellantis Research and Development Centre in Windsor, Ont., on May 2.REBECCA COOK/Reuters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.

She will likely accept his recommendation to dissolve provincial parliament, and the writs for the provincial election can then be officially signed.

The campaign is expected to begin Wednesday for a June 2 election.

Politicians have already been unofficially campaigning for weeks, with two out of the three major parties having released their platforms.

Polls at this point suggest the Progressive Conservatives are poised for re-election, with the third-place Liberals potentially overtaking the NDP to form the official Opposition.

Even though the vote is set for June 2, Elections Ontario is encouraging residents to vote early this year in the hopes of thinning polling station crowds amid the pandemic.

