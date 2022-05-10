The party leaders of the four major parties in Ontario’s election – Doug Ford (Progressive Conservative), Andrea Horwath (NDP), Steven Del Duca (Liberal) and Mike Schreiner (Green) – will face off in North Bay for the first of two debates before the June 2 vote.

When and where is the debate:

The debate coincides with the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities annual general meeting and will focus on issues concerning the 154 communities in the province’s northern region. It is being held at the Capitol Centre in North Bay on Tuesday, May 10, beginning at 1 p.m.; the debate will be available to stream on YouTube and on local television stations.

12:40 p.m.

Leaders arrive at the Capitol Centre

Dustin Cook: The leaders of the NDP, PC, Liberals and Greens have arrived at the Capitol Centre here in North Bay.

Outside, CUPE union members have gathered with signs saying “I’m voting for health care” while supporters of Doug Ford are chanting his line, “Get it done.”

12:00 p.m.

What to expect in the Northern Ontario leaders debate

Jeff Gray: Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s live blog of the Northern Ontario party leaders debate.

I’m Jeff Gray, a Queen’s Park report and I’m watching the debate from Toronto. My colleague, Dustin Cook (also a Queen’s Park reporter) is in person at Capitol Centre in North Bay.

This debate is the first time that PC Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Leader Mike Schreiner will face off in this provincial election campaign. Being held at a conference of municipal leaders in North Bay, the debate is expected to focus on Northern issues, so we are expecting discussion of the possibility of mining in the remote Ring of Fire region and the challenges faced by health system in North, both from the pandemic and the opioid crisis.

But we are also watching for how Mr. Ford handles being the crosshairs of the three other leaders and how much Mr. Del Duca and Ms. Horwath try to differentiate themselves as the best option for anti-Ford voters.

Clips of any “gaffes” or “knockout punches,” if there are any, will probably circulate on social media and could have some impact. But this first midday debate, a week into the campaign, also serves as a warm up for the second meeting between the leaders set for May 16, two weeks before the June 2 vote.

Marcus Gee: I’m Marcus Gee and I write a weekly column for the Globe. I’m viewing the debate from Toronto. I’ll be looking in particular for what the leaders say about their spending and budget plans, but I’m also interested in seeing how they handle themselves in the exchange.

Things get under way, from North Bay’s Capitol Centre, at 1 p.m.

Want to hear more about the Ontario election from our journalists? Subscribe to Vote of Confidence, a twice-weekly newsletter dedicated to the key issues in this campaign, landing in your inbox starting May 17 until election day on June 2.