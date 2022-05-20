It’s day seventeen of the Ontario election and the campaign trail will run half virtually, half in-person today, as the leaders for the New Democratic and Green parties isolate with COVID-19.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green party Leader Mike Schreiner tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, disrupting their campaigns and renewing attention to the pandemic as an election issue two weeks ahead of voting day. Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca continued their in-person campaign events on Thursday, each publicly stating that they tested negative for COVID-19.

Advance voting locations opened yesterday in Ontario. The advance voting period will run until May 28, with venues open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford is making a campaign stop in Niagara today.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath says she is not feeling 100 per cent after testing positive for COVID-19. She has said she will isolate until she is no longer testing positive, and in the meantime, will continue to hold events and make announcements virtually via Zoom. Horwath had been set to hold events in Thunder Bay, but instead will talk about gas prices in a Zoom press conference.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca is set to campaign in Ottawa, one of the few regions in which the Liberals retained seats amid their disastrous 2018 showing.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19, but will isolate for at least a few days. In the meantime, he will continue to hold events and make announcements virtually via Zoom.

