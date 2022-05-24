It’s day 21 of the Ontario election and the leaders of the main political parties will be campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area today.

Here’s what the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are up to today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Doug Ford is headed to Brampton, Ont., where he’ll make an unspecified announcement this morning, and will then head to Scarborough for several campaign stops.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath, who contracted COVID-19 last week, will be back on the campaign trail in person when she stops in Pickering, Ont., to share her party’s plan for families who lost loved ones in long-term care. She took the day off on Sunday, and her federal counterpart, Jagmeet Singh, campaigned in her stead.

Ontario election: NDP hopes Andrea Horwath is fourth time lucky

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Steven Del Duca will be in Toronto to make an unspecified announcement at 9 a.m. and to discuss the Liberals’ buck-a-ride election pledge.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner, who also has COVID-19, is set to campaign virtually again today, making an announcement at 10 a.m. about housing.

Early voting for the Ontario election

Advance polls for early voting: Advance polling is now open until May 28. Ontarians can vote at any of the advance voting locations in their electoral district. Advance voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Find your electoral district by entering your postal code on the Elections Ontario website. Election day is on June 2.

Ontarians can register to vote online through Elections Ontario’s eRegistration. Voters will need one piece of identification that has their name and current residential address in order to register.

Want to hear more about the Ontario election from our journalists? Subscribe to Vote of Confidence, a twice-weekly newsletter dedicated to the key issues in this campaign, landing in your inbox starting May 17 until election day on June 2.