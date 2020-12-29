 Skip to main content
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips takes out-of-country vacation amid warnings against travel

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips is currently vacationing outside of the country, his office said Tuesday, as federal officials urge Canadians to avoid non-essential travel and as Ontario remains shutdown.

Mr. Phillips said in a statement Tuesday morning that at the end of the legislative session on Dec. 8., he and his wife departed on a “previously planned personal trip” outside of Canada.

“Had I been aware then of the eventual December 26 province wide shutdown, we would have canceled the trip,” Mr. Phillips wrote.

“I have continued my work daily as the Minister of Finance and MPP for Ajax including dozens of digital ministry, constituency and cabinet committee calls and meetings.”

Mr. Phillips said they will observe public health directives, including quarantining for 14 days. His office would not say where he and his wife travelled.

The Globe and Mail asked his office if he was vacationing out of the country on Sunday. At the time, his office said they did not know where he was spending the holidays. Emily Hogeveen, a spokesperson for Mr. Phillips, said Tuesday that the minister and his wife left Dec. 13.

However, Mr. Phillips’ Twitter account continued posting tweets as if he were in Ontario. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, a tweet from his account showed a photo of he and a group of colleagues making a funding announcement in Durham.

On Dec. 18, Mr. Phillips tweeted that the previous weekend, he stopped by a business in Ajax. That would have been the weekend he was travelling.

“Last weekend I stopped by @InspiredRO & Rossland Pharmasave to drop off some holiday treats to show our support for these amazing #Ajax businesses. Thank you for serving our community this year!” Mr. Phillips tweeted.

Ms. Hogeveen said Mr. Phillips “has made no public appearances or outings since December 13. All photos posted since then were photos our staff thought made sense to post along with the tweet etc.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced last week a province-wide lockdown which began Dec. 26 at 12:01 a.m. and will last until Jan. 21 in Southern Ontario, but only 14 days in the north, the area north of the French River, which includes Sudbury.

The shutdown closed many businesses, banned indoor gatherings and dining indoors, and limits grocery stores and pharmacies to 50 per cent capacity.

While lockdown measures are now in effect across the province, previous lockdown rules prohibiting the opening of indoor dining, hair salons, gyms, and only allowing for in-person shipping at essential and large box stores were already in effect in the Greater Toronto Area.

Mr. Ford’s office declined to respond to Mr. Phillips’ trip and said questions should be directed to the finance minister’s office.

NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh said Mr. Ford “cannot give Finance Minister Rod Phillips a free pass for his choice to leave the country for a vacation in December, while instructing everyone else to stay inside their home.”

“Doug Ford let Sam Oosterhoff off the hook when he held a big family shindig. Ford let himself off the hook for gathering with family when he told the rest of us we can’t. These guys just think the rules don’t apply to them,” said Singh.

Ms. Singh said while the rest of Ontarians “ache to hug our loved ones again, Doug Ford insiders are whooping it up, even vacationing in the tropics.”

Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency of Canada is urging Canadians to stay home and warning of steep fines if they fail to quarantine upon returning from travel.

“The Government of Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel and reminds all travellers returning to Canada that contravening the mandatory quarantine can lead to severe penalties,” the agency said in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Restrictions are changing quickly and may be imposed by countries with little warning. Those who choose to travel may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected,” it continued.

The agency said the travel restrictions which have been in place since March are “working” with travel volume down by 90 per cent at airports and with only 2 per cent of all known COVID-19 cases originating from travel outside of the country. Public health officers work to verify travellers quarantine plans and while the majority comply, the agency said its issued 185 verbal warning, 20 written warnings, 130 tickets and there have been eight charges.

