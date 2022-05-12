Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner speaks to candidates at a campaign event in Kitchener, Ont., on April 10.Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Greens want to increase the independence of the province’s chief medical officer of health and boost oversight of long-term care.

The party that is running in the spring election with one incumbent member is set to launch its platform in Toronto today.

A section of promises on health-care and other services shared with The Canadian Press includes the idea of making the chief medical officer of health a watchdog-like role with annual reporting.

The party also intends to create a formal oversight system for medical directors of long-term care homes and define the roles of various ministries that oversee long-term care during health emergencies.

The Greens say they would also raise wages for personal support workers, spend more on home care and establish a basic income program for unpaid family caregivers.

The party is also focusing on mental health by promising more youth-specific services and a provincewide crisis line for mental health emergencies.

