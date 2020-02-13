Ontario inquest to examine suicide of First Nations teen Devon Freeman

Open this photo in gallery Devon Freeman was in the care of the Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton and was a resident of a group home when he was last seen in October, 2017. Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

The death of a 16-year-old who died by suicide just steps from the back door of his Ontario group home will be the subject of an inquest, the Hamilton regional coroner’s office said Thursday.

Devon Freeman was last seen in early October, 2017. His body was discovered about seven months later, in April.

Devon’s remains were not found by police or by staff at the group home but by another resident who had accidentally thrown a ball into the tree line that separates the property from a farmer’s field.

The coroner’s office originally decided Devon’s death would not become the subject of a discretionary inquest, but his family and community, the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, made a formal request for one in December. In a submission, their lawyers argued that an inquest would shed light on any oversights and failures that may have led to Devon’s death and help prevent similar tragedies.

A date for the inquest has yet to be announced.

Pam Freeman, Devon’s grandmother, told The Globe and Mail that she welcomes the coroner’s decision.

She said the search for answers has been agonizing for her family.

Ms. Freeman said she hopes to piece together what happened to Devon, particularly in the final hours of his life, to better understand what led him to take his own life.

“I would like to know the truth,” she said.

Months prior to his death, Devon tried to take his life at the Lynwood Charlton Centre group home in May, 2017.

Lawyers representing his family and community said they were not alerted to that attempt, nor was it disclosed to the Hamilton Police Service at the time of his disappearance. The lawyers said this “communication failure” proved to be critical because it changed the way the police approached the case – that they saw Devon as just another runaway rather than a child at serious risk of self-harm.

Shannon Crate, a band representative for the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, said in a statement that an inquest will ensure that Devon’s death “was not pointless.”

“By examining what went wrong in Devon’s case, we can learn from his death to help prevent similar tragedies in the future,” Ms. Crate said.

Devon was in the care of the Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton and was a resident of the group home at the Lynwood Charlton Centre’s Flamborough site. Both have said they would co-operate fully in the event of an inquest.

In December, Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt wrote to the coroner’s office to confirm his support for an inquest.

Devon’s case has also reignited the push in Ontario for mandatory inquests for cases involving children who die in provincial care, a policy supported by former provincial children’s advocate Irwin Elman, as well as Indigenous leaders. While a review process ensues between the coroner’s office and the province after a child dies, there are no automatic inquests, such as when an inmate dies or there is a death at a construction site.

The government says an inquest is not a trial but rather a process designed to be a “dispassionate public examination into the facts” to draw attention to the circumstances of a death.