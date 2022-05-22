Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, right, joins Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a campaign stop in Niagara Falls, Ont., on May 20.Tara Walton/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s party leaders are back on the campaign trail today – some of them virtually – as they try to round up voters ahead of the election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will stop in cottage country on the second day of the Victoria Day long weekend, before going door-knocking in the riding where Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is seeking election.

Ford is trying to hold on to Vaughan-Woodbridge, where Progressive Conservative candidate Michael Tibollo beat Del Duca in the last election.

Del Duca, meanwhile, is in Thunder Bay, Ont., where he’s to visit local businesses before meeting with the chief of Fort William First Nation.

He’s travelling slightly farther south later in the day to Sudbury, where he’ll speak about the opioid crisis.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, sidelined by a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, will appear in Toronto to make an announcement about Niagara Region.

Want to hear more about the Ontario election from our journalists? Subscribe to Vote of Confidence, a twice-weekly newsletter dedicated to the key issues in this campaign, landing in your inbox starting May 17 until election day on June 2.