The party leaders of the four major parties in Ontario’s election – Doug Ford (Progressive Conservative), Andrea Horwath (NDP), Steven Del Duca (Liberal) and Mike Schreiner (Green) – are in Toronto for the second of two debates before the province’s June 2 election.

5:30 p.m. ET

Dustin Cook: Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s live blog of the Ontario party leaders’ debate.

I’m Queen’s Park Reporter Dustin Cook reporting from the TVO Studios in Toronto where the primetime debate will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. The Globe’s Samantha Edwards is also on deck to from Toronto.

This is the second and final time PC Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Leader Mike Schreiner will face off before the June 2 vote. The leaders participated in a debate in North Bay last week focused on Northern issues.

The debate, organized by a group of regional broadcasters, will be hosted by political journalists Steve Paikin and Althia Raj. Questions were determined by journalists from the broadcast organizers with input from prospective voters. The four leaders will also have the opportunity to pose questions to each other.

For the format of the debate, the leaders will square off head-to-head on individual topics, including the economy, health care, education and leadership. (The match-ups have been determined by random draw).

We’ll be watching to see how the leaders stand out in this one-on-one format, which is different than the free-for-all format in North Bay last week and should allow for a more back and forth debate on the issues.

What to expect in the second debate

This debate is the second time that Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Leader Mike Schreiner will face off in this provincial election campaign.

Topics up for discussion in today’s debate haven’t been released, but cost of living and affordability will be among issues on the minds of voters watching. With gas prices and inflation rates soaring to record highs, the parties have been pitching their ideas to ease the financial burden on residents.

Four things to look for in the Ontario leaders’ debate

The provincial gas tax will likely get attention with the NDP announcing Sunday that it plans to scrap a planned temporary 5.7-per-cent cut to the tax, passed in the past legislature (the tax cut would come into effect July 1 and last for six months). Instead, the NDP says that if elected it will stop gas price gouging by directing the Ontario Energy Board to regulate the retail price and wholesale markup of gas.

When and where is the second debate:

The second Ontario leaders’ debate will be held Monday, May 16 in Toronto, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The 90-minute debate will be televised and available to stream online. Questions to the leaders were created by a group of journalists from these outlets, with input from prospective voters. TVO’s Steve Paikin and The Toronto Star’s Althia Raj are set to moderate.

Last week, the leaders squared off on issues concerning Northern Ontario during a debate in North Bay.

Ontario election platform guide: What the major parties promise if elected June 2

High turnover of Ontario MPPs means new names on the provincial election ballot

Want to hear more about the Ontario election from our journalists? Subscribe to Vote of Confidence, a twice-weekly newsletter dedicated to the key issues in this campaign, landing in your inbox starting May 17 until election day on June 2.