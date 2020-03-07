Ontario Liberal frontrunner Steven Del Duca takes aim at Doug Ford at leadership convention

Ontario Liberal leadership frontrunner Steven Del Duca took direct aim at Doug Ford on Saturday, criticizing the Progressive Conservative record on education, health care and the environment and labelling the Premier “a climate change dinosaur.”

In his final pitch to about 2,000 Ontario Liberals on Saturday, Mr. Del Duca portrayed the Premier as a partisan opportunist who does not have Ontarians’ interests at heart.

“What makes my blood boil, and the big reason that I’m in this fight, is that we know that Doug Ford only cares about expanding opportunity for his friends, and for settling old political scores,” Mr. Del Duca told the crowd.

The Liberals are poised to pick a new leader at a convention in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon, after a crushing loss in the June 2018 election that saw the party reduced to eight seats. The race is seen as all but sown up for Mr. Del Duca, who won 56 per cent of the delegates up for grabs at riding-association votes last month, clobbering his five rivals.

Mr. Del Duca, a former transportation minister in Kathleen Wynne’s government, focused his speech on strengthening public education, vowing to keep class sizes small and making online classes “truly voluntary,” two areas of concession recently made by Mr. Ford’s education minister, Stephen Lecce. He also vowed to support universal pharmacare, a key promise from the federal Liberals’ election campaign.

On climate change, Mr. Del Duca accused Mr. Ford of wasting money on gas pump stickers, attack ads and lawyers to fight the federal carbon tax in court. He told the story of his daughter, Grace, being upset about the impact of global warming.

“I refuse to leave Grace’s future in the hands of a climate change dinosaur,” he said.

“We need a Premier who really accepts that climate change is a scientific fact.”

Toronto MPP Michael Coteau, who earned 18 per cent of the elected delegates heading into the convention, focused on strengthening and rebuilding the Ontario Liberal party.

“I don’t want the angry, messy, chaotic state of politics in Ontario today to continue,” he said. “Today in Ontario we have the opportunity to launch a new Liberal moment.”

University of Western Ontario academic Kate Graham, who surprised many in the party with a campaign that saw her running third going into the convention, spoke about her outsider status heading into the convention. Ms. Graham, who referenced her pregnancy onstage, said she will work to put forward more female candidates.

“Not are only are women electable, but they must be elected if we want to solve the greatest challenges that we face,” she said, concluding her speech by singing Abba’s “Take a chance on me.”

Mr. Del Duca, who has faced criticism during his time as transportation minister, anticipated the attacks lobbed against him.

As soon as he concluded his speech on Saturday morning, the PC party released a notice that House leader Paul Calandra would be hosting a “pool party” at the convention, a reference to a recent CBC report about Mr. Del Duca’s failure to apply for the necessary permits for a newly-built pool at his home in Vaughan, Ont.

“The attacks will be ugly, they will be personal and they will not be honest,” Mr. Del Duca said in his speech.

Mr. Del Duca did not reserve his criticism for Mr. Ford alone: he also went after NDP leader Andrea Horwath, who he accused of siding with the Tories during the Liberals’ time in office.

“At this critical moment in Ontario’s history, when we need progress more than ever before, we cannot afford to have leaders who are missing in action when the bell sounds,” he said.

The other candidates for leader are: Former Wynne cabinet minister and Toronto MPP Mitzie Hunter, Ottawa lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth and failed Toronto-area candidate Alvin Tedjo, who was joined onstage by a robot as he made his pitch for artificial intelligence and basic income.