Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Liberal Party leadership hopeful Bonnie Crombie, centre, looks on in the lead up to declaration of the winner of the Ontario Liberal Party leadership race, in Toronto, Dec. 2, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Bonnie Crombie is leading the race to lead the Ontario Liberals after the first ballot, with 43 per cent of the points needed to win.

The other candidates are Nate Erskine-Smith at 25.7 per cent, followed by Yasir Naqvi at 21.3 per cent, while fourth place contestant Ted Hsu had 10 per cent and has dropped off the ballot. The second-place choice of Mr. Hsu’s supporters will now be re-distributed to the other candidates.

The winner must have more than 50 per cent of the available points and will be revealed later on Saturday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto.

Ms. Crombie, the three-term mayor of Mississauga, is now up against two other contenders: Mr. Erskine-Smith, a Toronto Liberal MP; Mr. Naqvi, a former provincial cabinet minister who is also a Liberal MP. Mr. Hsu is the Liberal MPP for Kingston and the Islands.

Some 1,000 Liberals gathered on Saturday where the winner will be revealed, after party members voted last weekend for their new leader. Liberals used a ranked ballot for the first time in the party’s history, which weighted all of the province’s 124 ridings equally, meaning the winner needed broad regional support.

Ms. Crombie and her team had previously suggested she could win on the first ballot.

Ms. Crombie is considered the frontrunner in the race, bolstered by high name recognition in the Greater Toronto Area and a fundraising prowess that rankled her closest rivals, Mr. Erskine-Smith and Mr. Naqvi. Mr. Ford and his Progressive Conservatives have also regularly singled out Ms. Crombie for criticism, something she has suggested is a sign they view her as a threat.

In the final weeks of the campaign, Mr. Erskine-Smith and Mr. Naqvi urged their supporters to mark one another as their second choice on the ranked ballot, in an effort to make it difficult for Ms. Crombie to win.

They suggested throughout the race that she is too similar to Mr. Ford, whose government has been mired in a scandal over his now-rescinded move to open up parts of the province’s protected Greenbelt for housing, a plan the province’s Auditor-General said favoured a small group of connected real-estate developers and is now subject to an RCMP probe. Early in the campaign, Ms. Crombie said she was open to land swaps in the Greenbelt, but she has since vowed not to touch the protected area.

Mr. Erskine-Smith and Mr. Naqvi pointed to Ms. Crombie’s acceptance of large donations from developers – including some who had supported Mr. Ford. Mr. Naqvi has called Ms. Crombie “Doug Ford lite.” Ms. Crombie has defended her ability to raise money, saying it will be needed to compete with Mr. Ford in the next election.

The party is choosing its new leader without the traditional delegated conventions it had used for decades. The ranked-ballot system the Liberals adopted allowed all members to vote and is similar to those now used by other political parties. It will see the second or third choices marked by voters count, if their first-choice candidate places last and is dropped off the ballot.

Each of Ontario’s 124 ridings, large or small, was assigned the same 100 points, and were awarded to candidates based on how many votes they receive in each riding, with fewer points available for 10 student clubs and eight women’s clubs. The idea is to ensure large urban ridings and small rural ones are treated equally. To win, the candidate had to secure 50 per cent of the total available points.

– with a report from Jeff Gray