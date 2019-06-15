 Skip to main content

Politics Ontario Liberals finalize guidelines for upcoming leadership race

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Ontario Liberal Party has finalized some of the guidelines for its upcoming leadership race, setting the entrance fee at $100,000.

The Ontario Liberal Party Executive Council says $25,000 of that money will be a “conditionally refundable deposit,” while the rest is the registration fee.

Candidates will have until Nov. 25 to register for the vote, which is to take place in March 2020, and those who want to vote in the race have until Dec. 2 to join the party.

Ontario Liberals voted last week to stick with the status quo for selecting their next leader, with a delegated convention.

The party says the leadership convention will take place on March 6 and 7 in Mississauga, Ont., and the complete set of rules will come in the next few weeks.

Also announced Saturday were the appointments of Simon Tunstall, who served as executive director and deputy chief returning officer in 2013, to chief returning officer.

Christine McMillan was appointed secretary general after she previously filled the role in 2013.

“We are kicking off another weekend with relentless work on some of the most crucial details pertaining to the leadership race,” said OLP president Brian Johns in a statement. “Last weekend at our AGM, Ontario Liberals clearly communicated they are excited, ready and eager to take the next steps toward rebuilding our party.”

