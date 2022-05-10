Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca speaks at a campaign event at a park in Ottawa on May 7.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says he would attract more residents to the province’s north by building roads and improving access to medical care.

He made the comments at a campaign stop today ahead of a debate between party leaders on northern issues.

Del Duca says he would make sure everyone has access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner within 24 hours, regardless of where they live.

He says he would draw more doctors and nurses to the region by covering the tuition of medical and nursing students who “commit to working in a rural or remote community.”

He also says he would build more roads to the resource rich Ring of Fire to make it more accessible.

Del Duca also pledged to get “affordable, high-speed internet” to everyone in northern Ontario by 2025.

