Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis rises during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Dec. 2, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

And then there were two.

Leslyn Lewis, the Ontario MP and former leadership contender, announced today she is running to be the party’s next leader.

She declared her candidacy in a 45-second video shared on social media.

Lewis’s entry into the race means the contest to replace former leader Erin O’Toole now has two candidates.

High-profile Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre announced last month he was running for the party’s top job and has begun hosting events and fundraising.

Lewis placed third behind O’Toole in the 2020 Conservative leadership race, where she entered as a relative unknown and enjoyed considerable backing from the party’s social conservative wing and grassroots members in Western Canada.

Another prospective candidate is former Quebec premier Jean Charest, who is expected to throw his hat into the ring in Calgary on Thursday.

