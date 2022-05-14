Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes an announcement, in Bowmanville, Ont., Saturday, May 7, 2022.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s New Democrats say they’ll double their planned increases to the province’s disability support program.

The change follows criticism that the initial 20 per cent increase the party promised would keep those who rely on ODSP for their income below the poverty line.

Now, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the party will increase ODSP by another 20 per cent in the party’s second year in power, if elected.

Horwath said ODSP payments would be indexed so “no Ontarian will ever live in legislated poverty again.”

The Liberals have said they would increase ODSP by 20 per cent over two years, while the Progressive Conservatives added a five per cent increase to their platform last week.

The Green Party, meanwhile, promised to double ODSP payments.