Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath speaks to supporters in Hamilton, Ont., on April 30.Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario New Democrats are promising northerners quicker reimbursement for health travel expenses and more local health centres in their communities.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says northern residents have been denied their fair share by previous governments when it comes to health care and affordability issues.

If elected in June, the NDP says it will guarantee that residents won’t have to wait more than 14 days to be paid back after health-related travel.

The NDP is also promising to establish community health centres in the Kenora, Cochrane and Sault Ste. Marie areas with services for Indigenous and Francophone communities.

The party’s health-focused northern plan also includes a promise to hire 300 doctors for the region, expand French-language health services and work on incentives to bring health workers north.

They are also pledging to build 6,000 affordable housing units and 3,600 supportive housing units in the region.