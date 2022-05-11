Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath waves from her campaign bus as she announces her party’s northern platform at Bell Park in Sudbury, Ont., on May 9.Gino Donato/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s New Democrats say they’ll lower auto insurance rates by 40 per cent if elected next month.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she’ll ban rate increases for 18 months while a commission investigates and recommends a new system.

She says she’ll also ban the practice of different auto insurance rates based on postal codes.

Horwath says the commission will explore the no-fault systems in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

The commission will also examine Quebec’s public and private hybrid system.

The former Liberal government promised to decrease car insurance rates by 15 per cent in 2015, but failed with then premier Kathleen Wynne later admitting it was a “stretch goal.”

Want to hear more about the Ontario election from our journalists? Subscribe to Vote of Confidence, a twice-weekly newsletter dedicated to the key issues in this campaign, landing in your inbox starting May 17 until election day on June 2.