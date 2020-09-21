Ontario, New Brunswick strike industrial carbon tax deals with Ottawa

The federal government has green-lit proposed industrial carbon tax programs from Ontario and New Brunswick, even though Ottawa says they are “clearly weaker than the federal backstop.”

The move comes on the eve of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the constitutionality of the federal program. A senior federal government source said Monday’s deal was made in part to bolster Ottawa’s legal arguments in that case, that it has collaborated with the provinces. The Globe and Mail granted the person anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The governments announced the deals early Monday. On Tuesday, the country’s top court will hear the case against the federal carbon price from Ontario and Saskatchewan, in which Alberta, New Brunswick and Manitoba are intervening on the side of the two provinces.

The court case applies to both the consumer carbon tax and the industrial carbon tax on heavy emitters.

In a statement Monday, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the proposed heavy emitter carbon taxes from Ontario and New Brunswick “meet the minimum stringency requirements” that Ottawa set as a benchmark that provincial programs had to meet in order to avoid having the stricter federal backstop program imposed on them. By meeting the minimum standard Ottawa said it will remove the federal program, which it had imposed in those provinces.

“However, both provincial systems are clearly weaker than the federal backstop system that they would be replacing. They are therefore not consistent with a long-term climate plan aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Mr. Wilkinson said in the statement.

By accepting the provincial programs, Mr. Wilkinson has made peace with the provinces on one aspect of the disagreements between Ottawa and the provinces over climate policy. But in letters to his provincial counterparts in Toronto and Fredericton, he signalled the peace could be short-lived.

Mr. Wilkinson said Ontario’s plan will “achieve substantially fewer reductions" and New Brunswick’s will “achieve fewer reductions” than the federal system, "making it much more challenging to reach Canada’s 2030 target” to reduce emissions. The federal minister told both his counterparts he believes the benchmark stringency criteria for the period after 2022 needs to be strengthened “in order to continue to provide a meaningful price signal to industry and to spur innovation and clean growth.” That could mean the provinces would again have to change their programs or risk having the federal backstop imposed again.

He said Ottawa will start consultations with the provinces in the coming months.

In the meantime he asked the two provinces to consider changes to their programs to “achieve greater emissions reductions.”

Last year the federal government struck a deal with Alberta to allow it’s provincial industrial carbon tax to stand in place of the federal backstop. But negotiations with New Brunswick and Ontario took almost a year longer. In December, the Pembina Institute, a clean-energy think tank, released analysis showing the Alberta proposal was marginally weaker than the federal program, while the proposals from Ontario and New Brunswick were substantially weaker.

In a statement Ontario Environment Minister Jeff Yurek said the phased-in stringency approach that Ontario is taking saves heavy emitters “the initial shock that is present in the federal plan” and gives industry “more time to meet its obligations.”

“Ontario’s regulation covers the very same polluters as the federal system – there are no free passes, and no one is off the hook,” Mr. Yurek said.

Officials with the New Brunswick government did not reply to a request for comment by deadline.

In a statement Sarah Buchanan, with Environmental Defence, said her organization is “extremely disappointed” with Ottawa’s decision to approve Ontario’s program because she said it prices a smaller share of industrial carbon emissions.

“Ontario’s proposed system is clearly weaker than the federal system currently in place, and should not have been accepted,” Ms. Buchanan said in the Monday statement.

Analysis from the provincial auditor general shows Ontario’s industrial carbon price will cut just one mega tonne of greenhouse gas emissions annually, according to Environmental Defence. The advocacy group said the province has a more than 20 mega tonne annual shortfall in its 2030 climate targets.

